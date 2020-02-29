|
Bernard "Buddy" Norton Jr.
Knoxville - All of Heaven rejoiced when Bernard Norton, Jr. gave his heart to Jesus accepting Him as his Savior.
Bernard "Buddy" Norton Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Bernard was born March 4, 1948, in Marshall, NC, the son of Bernard Norton, Sr. and Martha Marie Paris Norton.
On March 11, 1966, Bernard married Clara Elizabeth Cabe Norton. They walked this life together for 53 years, 11 months, 15 days. To this union was born one daughter, Brenda Lee Norton Savage of Knoxville, TN, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.
For 37 years, Buddy was employed by the University of Tennessee Athletic Department Football Team as Maintenance Supervisor where he was a respected employee for his consistent devotion and hard work.
Bernard loved the mountains, especially the Cades Cove area. Many times he would take drives just to enjoy nature's beauty. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, especially bluegrass music, basketball, football and the Tennessee Vols.
Preceded Buddy in death were his parents and one brother, who passed in infancy.
Survivors include his wife, Clara; daughter, Brenda; sister, Carrie Lee Crisp; 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.
It is our belief in Jesus and eternal life that causes us to believe that when Bernard's spirit left this earthly body, that angels ushered his soul to Heaven (Luke 16:22), as he entered into the presence of the Lord (II Cor. 5:6-8). We believe he is conscious, in command of his thinking, feeling, speech and memories (Luke 16:19-31) and that he is participating in incredible worship with angels and other believers before the throne (Rev. 4 and 5), that he is aware of activities on earth (Rev. 6:9-10) and that he recognizes and communicates with other believers who preceded him to Heaven (Luke 9:28-36). We believe our temporary loss is Bernard's eternal gain. He can't come back to us, but we can go to him! We will see Buddy again!
Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home Chapel, 3704 Chapman Highway with a 7:00 pm service to follow. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, 2315 Mt. Olive Road, at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfunerlhome.com.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020