Bernard Prince Miller, Jr. died on November 30, 2019, following a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his daughter, Jenni Miller of Atlanta, Georgia, his former wife, Nancy Miller of Murfreesboro, his brothers Cato, Greg, Terry and Phillip, his nephews Travis, Levi, Franky, Shea, and Dustin all of Knoxville, Tennessee, and his longtime companion, Tiffani Duggan of Murphy, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Prince Miller, Sr. and Venice Engle Miller, also of Knoxville. Prince was born on January 10, 1949, in Crossville, Tennessee. He attended public schools in Knoxville and was an outstanding basketball player for Knox Central High School, where he graduated in the Class of 1967. He then attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for his undergraduate degree and later the University of Tennessee College of Law and graduated with his juris doctorate degree in December 1974. Prince was a born trial lawyer and loved to tell stories to a captive audience both in and out of the courtroom. He launched a successful practice as a solo practitioner with offices next to Cleveland attorneys Andy and Gene Sinor. Later, he formed a partnership with David Humberd with offices on North Ocoee Street. Prince eventually purchased and renovated a historic building on Central Avenue, close to North Ocoee Street and the Bradley County Court House, which housed his law practice for the majority of his career. He was a fixture within the Cleveland community. He had a general practice but tried a large number of cases, many with his law school friend and hunting buddy Andy Lewis, who practices in Chattanooga. Prince tried cases throughout East Tennessee, in both state and federal courts, as well as in Georgia and North Carolina. He was a genuine character in and out of court. He practiced in Cleveland from 1975 until he closed his office in December 2017. He was a life-long and ardent Democrat and was active in Democratic party politics in Bradley County for many years. He attended Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland. A great lover of the outdoors, Prince spent much of his free time hunting quail, ducks, and geese with his closest friends, Hon. Royce Taylor and Andy Lewis. He enjoyed hunting quail, grouse and woodcock with his brother Greg. He made an annual pilgrimage to the eastern shore to hunt ducks and geese in the 1970's 1980's and 1990's. He made 3 trips to South America duck hunting and travelled extensively in the US on hunting and fishing trips. He was an avid basketball fan and went to the NCAA tournament in Atlanta annually with several members of the Cleveland Bar Association. Family and friends will gather for a memorial at Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland, TN in the Fireside Room at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Following the memorial, family will inter Prince's ashes during a private graveside service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019