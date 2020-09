Bernethia Stevenson ThompkinsBernethia Fernetta Stevenson Thompkins entered into her eternal rest, September 3, 2020.She was born in St. Petersburg, FL, January 17, 1929 to Ms. Nanny Jarnigan and Mr. Frank Stevenson and was raised in Knoxville, TN.She has been a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church since her youth and worked in various positions while exhibiting her faith in Jesus. She displayed much love to whom she came in contact and was a mother to many beyond her children and descendants.She was married to Mr. Hillavery Thompkins, Sr.Mrs. Thompkins' following beloved one's preceded her in their final rest from this world: her sister, Gladys; father, mother, and brother, Frank; extended sisters: Betty Carter and Mary Elsberry; son, George Brown, Jr.; husband, and daughter, Gladys Thompkins Wagner.She leaves to cherish her memories: children, Jenell Thompkins, Bernethia Thompkins Johnson and Hilder Thompkins, Louis (Glenda) Hodge, Tommy Thompkins, Albert Thompkins,, Hillavery (Ruby) Thompkins, Jr. and Richard (Mattie) Thompkins; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 23 great, great grandchildren and God-son Larry Yarbrough, friends and associates.Open visitation, 12:00 noon- 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.Family will receive friends, 12:00-12:30 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral services12:30 p.m., Rev. Russell Brown Jr. Officiating.Interment at Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery.Final arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY