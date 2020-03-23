Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Bernice Bullock Obituary
Bernice Bullock

Knoxville - Bernice Bullock, age 73 of Knoxville, passed away March 23, 2020. She was a member of Dante Church of God. Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from the Department of Energy and Kohls. Preceded in death by husband Arlie Bullock, brother Jerry Carson, and father Willard Carson. Survived by daughter Angela Russell and son-in-law Bobby Russell Jr., grandson Bobby A. Russell, granddaughter Emily Russell, mother Ottie Carson, brother Gary Carson, sisters Debbie Carson and Tammy Swafford. Friends and family may come at their convenience Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Campbell Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am graveside service, Rev. Garrett Reese officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dante Church of God, 414 Dante School Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
