Bernice Mills
Loudon - Bernice Mills, age 87 of Loudon, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, A.H. (Bud) Mills; parents, J.E. (Bube) and Evie Brown Mills; sisters, Pauline, Bessie Kate, Nellrene and Kathleen; brothers, Jimmy and John. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tammy Mills; grandsons, Chase and Josh; brother-in-law, Bill Brewster; and several nieces, nephews and special friends. A special Thank you to Pam Brewster, Sandy and Lucy Bush and Covenant Health Hospice. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with the funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Dwayne Lemings and Rev. Steve Kirby will be officiating. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Mills family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019