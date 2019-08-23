Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Loudon County Memorial Gardens
Bernice Mills Obituary
Bernice Mills

Loudon - Bernice Mills, age 87 of Loudon, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her husband, A.H. (Bud) Mills; parents, J.E. (Bube) and Evie Brown Mills; sisters, Pauline, Bessie Kate, Nellrene and Kathleen; brothers, Jimmy and John. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Tammy Mills; grandsons, Chase and Josh; brother-in-law, Bill Brewster; and several nieces, nephews and special friends. A special Thank you to Pam Brewster, Sandy and Lucy Bush and Covenant Health Hospice. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with the funeral service following at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Dwayne Lemings and Rev. Steve Kirby will be officiating. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Mills family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019
