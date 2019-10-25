Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Memorial Garden
Bernice Simmons


1923 - 2019
Bernice Simmons Obituary
Bernice Simmons

Oak Ridge - Bernice D. Simmons, age 96, of Oak Ridge went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1923 in White County, Tennessee, the daughter of Elmer Dodson and Ida Caroline Wilson Dodson. She moved to Warren County in 1928 and graduated from Central High in McMinnville, TN in 1939. She moved to Oak Ridge in 1961. She went to work at Acraloc Corp in March of 1962, where she was employed for thirty-seven and a half years. She retired from Acraloc in 1999. Her husband, J. F. (Jake) Simmons, worked for Union Carbide. He retired in 1983 and passed away in 1986.

A lifelong Methodist, she was a member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. She served as treasurer of Kern Memorial Wesleyan Service Guild from 1967 to 1971.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, two nieces, and her best friend and co-worker Frances Conley.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Pat Simmons, of Oak Ridge; two grandchildren, Kimberly Easterday and her husband Kevin of Oak Ridge and Christopher Simmons and his wife Nicole of Knoxville; three great-grandchildren, Audrey Easterday, Connor Simmons, and Hannah Simmons, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bernice enjoyed square dancing and gemstone mining with her husband. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, and day trips to Cherokee.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living and Caris Hospice for their dedicated and loving care.

Bernice's family will receive friends Monday, October 28, from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 8:00 p.m at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge with the Rev. Donna Hester officiating. Graveside service and interment will be held Tuesday, October 29, 11:00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Garden.

Memorials may be made in Bernice's name to Kern Memorial United Methodist Church. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
