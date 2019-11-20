|
|
Bernice White Graves Fowler
Sevierville - Bernice White Graves Fowler, age 90 of Sevierville, passed on to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 while residing at Jefferson Park of Dandridge. She was born December 11, 1928 to the late Jim and Pearl (Reed) White. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband J. Frank Fowler; sister and brothers Ola (Roscoe) Douglass, Elben (Jean) White, Mutt (Aileen) White, Jake (Alma) White and Carlon White; and her son-in-law Carl Holiway. Bernice was a long time member of Gists Creek Baptist Church as well as Second Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for several years. She was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Sevierville. Bernice is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Paula Holiway, Sandy (Larry) Worth; granddaughters Carey (Matt) Jarvis and Amy Holiway Chambers; great-granddaughters Kaylyn and Mattie Jarvis and Peyton Chambers; sister-in-law Ernestine White, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made in her memory to Gists Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Sam Sutton, 590 Indian Gap Road, Sevierville, TN 37876. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Thursday, November 21st at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Family and friends will meet 11:30 AM Friday, November 22nd in Millican Grove Cemetery for graveside service and interment with Rev. Dwayne White officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019