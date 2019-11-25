|
|
Bernyce Howe Thigpen
Rogersville - Bernyce Howe Thigpen, age 94 of Rogersville, daughter of the late Thomas Newton Howe, Sr. and Birdie Mitchell Howe, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Athens, TN surrounded by her family. She was born in Rogersville, TN on December, 6, 1924. Bernyce was a former employee of the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville She enjoyed her much-loved role as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Although she enjoyed many of life's activities, spending time with her family and loved ones gave her the most pleasure. Bernyce had a warm hug and smile for everyone she met. After her retirement, she returned to her home in Rogersville, where she was responsible for starting a local investment club. She was the consummate volunteer for projects such as "Christmas For the Children." She was very active in the local Home Demonstration Club. Bernyce was an avid bird-watcher and nature lover. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Marietta H. Fletcher, Maud Howe, Gladys H. Poythress, Ethel Howe, Blanche Howe, Louise H. Miner, and one brother, Thomas N. Howe, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Richard L Thigpen and daughter in law, Pamela C. Thigpen of Athens, twin granddaughters, Emily T. Arrington (Daniel) of Ringgold, GA, and Elizabeth T. Schreck (Chris) of Athens, and four great-grandchildren, Parker and Myles Arrington of Ringgold and Jackson and Caroline Schreck of Athens; special youngest sister, Lois Howe, along with several nieces, nephews, and their families.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Thigpen family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019