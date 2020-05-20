|
|
Berrietta Thomas
Knoxville - Berrietta Martha Thomas, age 92, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church. Berrietta worked as an office manager and in administration for Knoxville Motor Company and TIS.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Everett William Thomas, parents Creed and Sophie Burchfield, and brother Mac Burchfield. Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Eric and Debbie Thomas and Karl and Eve Thomas, grandchildren Evan Thomas and wife Sarah, Kody Thomas, and Zack Thomas, great granddaughter Gracie Conner. She is also survived by her nephews Chip and Dwayne Burchfield.
Due to Covid 19 there will be a private family graveside at Berry Highland Memorial. The family is planning a Celebration of Berrietta's Life at a later date. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 24, 2020