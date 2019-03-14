|
Berta Jean Knight
Luttrell, TN
Berta Jean Knight of Luttrell, TN went to be with the Lord while surrounded by family on March 11, 2019. Known as Jean, she loved her Lord and Savior and was loved by her husband, Louie, of 65 years and seven children. She led a prayer ministry for many years, loved to cook, fish, and garden. She was a talented seamstress and baker, creating wedding cakes and gowns for her own daughter's weddings. She sponsored the first Brownie Troup in Titusville, FL and served as Girl Scout Leader for many years.
Berta Jean Edenfield was born in Crestview, FL and married Staff Sargent Lewis Robert Knight in Pascagoula, Mississippi on March 2, 1954. She was a fiercely strong and intelligent woman, had an amazingly quick wit, and playful sense of humor.
Jean is survived by her husband, Lewis Robert Knight and their five daughter's and their spouses: April & Tommy Overstreet, May & Bill Eiholzer, June Knight, July Knight and August Knight. Jean is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, Amber Foster, Stacy & Cody Cullar, Alton & Nikki Neeley, Jessica VanRoekel, Darrel & Blanca Carouthers, Jr., Heidi Kerr, Andrew Kerr, Kathleen Kerr, Michelle & Ruben Mack, Christopher & Jill Callaway, Mindy & Brett Selby, Cynthia & Drew Tschacher, Julie & James Hendricks, Kelly Callaway, Judah Callaway, Keri Callaway, Brandon Cain, Zachary Cain and Robert Charrette. Jean is survived by 24 great-grandchildren as well. Jean is preceded in death by her two sons, Mundy Robert Knight and Lewis Robert Knight Jr. Also passing before Jean are her parents, James and Inez Edenfield, three brothers and two sisters. She rests in Heavenly Peace and will be missed by all.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Saturday March 16, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Tommy Overstreet officiating. Interment will follow at Skaggs Cemetery, Maynardville. Viewing: 5-7 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, 220 Hwy. 61 East, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2019