Berta Mary Waterhouse Swan
Knoxville - Swan, Berta Mary Waterhouse - age 91, of Knoxville, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Berta was a long-time member of Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and Bible teacher. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a B.A. in psychology and a minor in sociology and was a founding member of Delta Gamma Sorority at U.T. She was a devoted wife and mother as well as a published author. She enjoyed spending time with her family, writing, studying the Bible, being in the Smoky Mountains, and serving in her church and community. She came to faith in Jesus as a young child and walked closely with him throughout her life. She brought joy and laughter to all those around her. She was active for many years in the American Pen Women, Ossoli Circle, and Contact Care Line.
Berta was preceded in death by her husband, best friend, and soul-mate Charles Karns "Buddy" Swan, Jr., with whom she is rejoicing in heaven. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard Greene Waterhouse, Jr. and Berta White Waterhouse, and brother Richard Greene Waterhouse, III. Berta is survived by her children, Charles K. Swan, III and wife Terri, Laura Swan Marshall and husband Jack, Richard H. Swan and wife Klair Kimmey; grandchildren, Buddy Swan and Joy Marshall; step-grandchildren, Joshua, Tad, Zack, and Danny, and great-grandchild Noah, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Barron Hall until 7:00 p.m. A Graveside service will be held preceding the celebration at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, 3700 Keowee Ave. SW, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019