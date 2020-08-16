Bertha Inez Croxdale
Knoxville - Croxdale, Bertha Inez 96 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was well known for her baking skills, love of sports, and her family most of all. Inez was preceded in death by husband, Deadrick Croxdale, Sr.; siblings, James Stallard, Susie Stallard, Orville Stallard, Nettie Powell. She is survived by children, Norma (Ken) Brown, Rick (Vicky) Croxdale; grandchildren, Paul (Cindy) Newman, Mandy (Craig) Chaffins; great grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Haley, Nicolas, Elijah; siblings, Minnie (Bob) Andrews, Morris (Pat) Stallard, Daniel (Leona) Stallard; several nieces and nephews. Family will received friends Tuesday, August 18th from 5-7pm with funeral service following at 7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Burial will take place Wednesday, August 19th at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
