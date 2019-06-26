Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
3:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Bertha Mae Keys Obituary
Bertha Mae Keys

Knoxville - Bertha Mae Keys, departed this life, June 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.

Survivors, husband, Kenneth Keys; sons, Cecil, Shawn and Jamar; grandson, Azy'Rion; brothers-in-law, Doug, Sammie and Buddie Keys; sister-in-law, Freddie Sensabaugh, other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends 2:30-3:30p.m. Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Thomas J. Beauford, Officiating, Elder Willie Williams, Eulogist.

Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
