Bertha Mae Keys
Knoxville - Bertha Mae Keys, departed this life, June 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital.
Survivors, husband, Kenneth Keys; sons, Cecil, Shawn and Jamar; grandson, Azy'Rion; brothers-in-law, Doug, Sammie and Buddie Keys; sister-in-law, Freddie Sensabaugh, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends 2:30-3:30p.m. Thursday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Rev. Thomas J. Beauford, Officiating, Elder Willie Williams, Eulogist.
Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY, www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019