|
|
Bertha (Bea) Martin Free
Knoxville, TN
Bertha (Bea) Martin Free, age of 82, born October 17, 1936 in Woodland, MS passed away on April 11. 2019 in Knoxville, TN.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Pumroy (Richard) of Memphis and Debi Gunter (Mike) of Knoxville. Sisters, Charlene Shockley, and Janice Moore. Four Grandsons, Nine Great-Grandchildren and two Great-Great-Granddaughters.
Bea was preceded in death by Elton Free, her beloved husband of 62 years. She was a faithful member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. Retired nurse of Laurelwood Pediatrics in Memphis. A member of Mizpah Chapter 62 Order of Eastern Star in Memphis.
Funeral and burial services were held in Memphis, April 16, 2019.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3 PM with a reception afterward, Callahan Road Baptist Church, 1317 Callahan Road, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019