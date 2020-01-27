Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Mascot - Bertha Rose Stallings - age 77 of Mascot passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by husband, Frederick Walter Stallings; parents, Birchell and Josephine Pitts; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Monroe Collins; brother, George Pitts; sister-in-law, Shirley Knight; and brother-in-law, Ed Thomas. Survived by son, Kenneth Dale Chamberlain; daughters, Rose Katherine (Bobby) Cochran, Lisa Ann Kiser; grandchildren, Josh Hood, Jamie (Ashley) Cochran, and Jade Cochran; great grandchildren, Dillon, Autumn and Lila Hood, Corbin Cochran, Tanner Greene; brothers, Jary (Brenda) Pitts, Doyle Knight; sisters, Dorma (Lee Wayne) Grubb, Sheila (Raymond) Troutt, Faye Thomas; sister-in-law, Carolyn Pitts; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Lee Wayne Grubb officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers: Mark Troutt, Logan Heatherly, Josh Hood, Jamie Cochran, Steve Shelton, Raymond Troutt. Honorary pallbearers: Jary Pitts and Doyle Knight. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
