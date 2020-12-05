Bertie M. Slagle
Knoxville - Slagle, Bertie M. (Born Bertie Mae Hester) age 100, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday December 3, 2020. Momma Bertie was a beloved and adored grandmother, sister, mother & aunt. She was the owner of Cumberland Drugs for 46 years, a charter member of Grace Covenant Baptist Church, member of the Tennessee Rose Society, Belmont West Garden Club, American Business Women's Association, a graduate of Eddyville High School, and attended the University of Tennessee. She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Walls of Texas, her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Mark and Vicky Miller of Texas, her sister Dollie Hester Murphy of Kentucky, her great-grand daughter, Sarah Tatu of Minnesota; her great-great-grandson Leo Tatu of Minnesota, her nieces and nephews, Kathy & Frank McElroy, Brian & Dottie Murphy, Gregg Murphy, Connie & Sam Tackett, Penny Exline, Danny Slagle, Gloria Summers, Fred Slagle, Elizabeth Haynes, and stepson Bill Slagle, Jr.
Momma Bertie was an amazing woman who witnessed a great deal in her 100 years of life. She lived a very full, eventful and happy life. She grew up on a dairy farm in Kentucky, raised a family in Tennessee and lived to see her great-great grandson, Leo Tatu of Minnesota, reach 8 years of age. The stories she could tell, with some added color thrown in for good measure, were always captivating for her grandson, family and friends. The first carbide lights on the dairy farm, washing milk bottles before dawn then walking to school in high heels on a gravel road because she was always late getting ready for school, not knowing how to swim but looking beautiful in a bathing suit, and many more colorful stories. She was an amazing grandmother, a wonderful woman and an outstanding cook. Her pound cakes, chocolate pies, pot roast and stellar fried chicken were all made with grace and love. She taught us all how to love cooking and eating together, while always keeping some small part of her recipes a secret from the rest of us. We are all fortunate to have known and dearly loved Bertie.
While we know everyone would want to come together to remember this great lady, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will be having a private ceremony so as not to endanger any dear friends and family. In lieu of the usual remembrances, the family requests that donations be made to the Grace Covenant Baptist Church Building Fund. 9956 Dutchtown Road, Knoxville, TN 37923. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel is in charge of making arrangements. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.