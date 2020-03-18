|
Bertie Ree Tillery
Bertie Ree Tillery, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Chambers Tillery and daughter, Ingrid Tillery. She was a member of Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church. She loved listening to old school gospel music. She is survived by her sons, Jeffery, Keith, and Joey; Sisters, Carlette Johnson, Marietta Parks, and brother, Michael Chambers; and beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Saturday March 21 from 5-6 with the service to follow at 6 with Rev. Reginald Strong officiating. The final resting place will be at Berry Highland Memorial (Sutherland Avenue) on Sunday March 22 at 1 p.m. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
