Mascot - Bertie Sue Nichols- age 86, of Mascot, Tennessee, passed away, Saturday, July 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Margie Whitman-Wilson; brother, Nelson Whitman; sisters, Virginia Lee, Margaret Hayes, Ann Prevost, and Freda Phillips. Survived by loving husband of 66 years, Hollis Nichols; son's; Wayne (Debbie) Nichols and Greg Nichols; daughters, Angela (James) Walsh and Diane (Rick) Boatman; grandchildren, Becky (Brad) Grindstaff, Melissa (Curt) Hitt, Nick (Kristen) Boatman and Wesley (Haylie)Nichols; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Kelsie, Benton, Logan and Anderson; sister, Ollie Mae York; brother-in-law, Ed Nichols. A full obituary will be posted soon. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 865-523-4999 www. Bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 8, 2019
