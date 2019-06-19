|
Beryl Allison
Lenoir City - Beryl D. Allison, age 85 of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Beryl was a Deacon of Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Beryl retired as a carpenter. He enjoyed singing with several gospel music groups throughout his life. Most of all Beryl loved the Lord, his family and his church family! He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph "Poppy" Allison and Dellie Mack Dunaway Allison; son, Beryl Dewayne Allison; grandson, Daniel Daulton; brothers, Samuel, Leon and Glenn Allison, and sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Jim Wallace. Survived by his wife of 63 blessed years, Barbara Allison; children, Kathy McCoy, Reba Haynes (Dennis), and Debi Foster (Ronald); grandchildren, Sandy McCoy, Steven McCoy (Jessica), Lucas Haynes, David Daulton, Nicky Deutsch (Andy); 11 precious great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Tommy Harvey. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21st at Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 324 Harvey Road, Kingston. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Paul (Yogi) White and Rev. Rick Kirkland officiating. The Cave Creek Choir will be singing and anyone is welcome to join with the choir. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Stoney Point Cemetery in Hardin Valley for graveside services with military honors. Serving as pallbearers: Steve McCoy, David Daulton, Andy Deutsch, Mitchell Garner, Josh Harvey and Paul Breazeale; Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Harvey, Sam Harvey, Ronnie Simerly, Jim Bunch and Shawn Dunsmore. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019