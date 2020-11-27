1/1
Beryl Eugene "Bud" McNabb
Lenoir City - Beryl Eugene "Bud" McNabb age 86 of Lenoir City went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tennova Medical Center after a short illness. Bud was a faithful man of God with a heart of gold. He retired from Oak Ridge National Lab. after 34 years. Bud served in the United States Army with the 82nd Air Borne Division, 101st Air Borne Division, the 11th Air Borne Division and was honorably discharged as a Corporal. He was a member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM and he sure loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel; parents, Beryl and Nora; granddaughters, Wanda Gail and Amanda Lane, and great grandson, Elijah Ryan Stephens; brothers and sister, Bill, Fred, Sid, Betty, Donita, Jan, JoAnn and Peggy. Survived by wife, Barbara Moats McNabb; children: Kenny (Marsha), Pam, Jeff (Lena), Sandi (Jerry); grandchildren: Amie (Kevin), Wendy (Eric), Joey (Amy), Lacey (Seth), Josh (Connie), Lindsey (Chance), Amber (Ryan), Christine (Ryan), and Katie (Hayden); 25 great-grandchildren; brother, George (Lily Mae), Blue (Donna); best friend and uncle, Johnny McNabb along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, November 28th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday with Rev. Denny Moore officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and proceed to Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services for 1 p.m. Full military honors will be conducted by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vaughn's Chapel Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
