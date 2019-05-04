|
|
Bessie Lee Dykes
Seymour, TN
Bessie Lee Dykes - 80 of Seymour, born October 19, 1938 passed away Friday morning May 3, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vasco and Sarah (Sharp) Dykes; sisters, June Ott and Bonnie Goddard; and brother, Harold Dykes. Bessie is survived by sisters, Faye Keck, Zettie Booker, Alice Sexton, and Ruby Sexton; brothers, Bud Dyke, Hershel Dykes, Bruce Dykes and Donnie Dykes; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m., Sunday May 5, 2019 at Taylor's Grove Church Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment service. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Bessie Dykes. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 4, 2019