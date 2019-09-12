Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Bessie Turpin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Premier Sharp Funeral Home
Oliver Springs, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Turpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Turpin


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Turpin Obituary
Bessie Turpin

Oliver Springs - Bessie Joe Turpin, age 87, a resident of Oliver Springs, died on Tuesday, September 10th at Ben Atchley State Veterans Home.

She was born on May 13, 1932 in Cannon County, Tennessee. She lived in Oliver Springs from 1945 until her death. She retired from Roane Hosiery in 1997 after 31 years with the company. She was a member of the Oliver Springs church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edd Melton and Bobbie Cleo West Melton, brothers Sam and Jack Melton, and her husband of 49 years Frank Turpin.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Sherry Smith (Jeff) of Lenoir City; by sons Ronnie Turpin (Diane) of Old Hickory, TN and Randy Turpin (Debbie) of Lebanon, TN; by grandchildren Dawn Walsh (Walt), Lauren Woodall (Jonathan), Hannah Clark (Spencer) and Savannah Turpin; by great grandchildren Brooks, Brady and Macey Walsh and Austin Woodall.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, September 12, 2019, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am with Bro. Tim Nelson officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Turpin family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now