Beth Ann Stephenson
Louisville - Beth Ann Stephenson, age 57 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Beth loved traveling with her husband and soulmate of 30 years to Mexico and the Caribbean, Aruba being her favorite. She was an avid UT Vols fan. Preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Betty Frazier; sister, Diane Frazier. Survived by her husband, Bryan Stephenson; sister, Amy Hall; niece, Mandi Hall; nephew, Kyler hall (Ashlyn); sisters-in-law, Starling Stephenson, Vickey (Paul) Bale, Melissa (Mickey) Holder; nieces and nephews, Josh, Megan, Blake, Gabe. The family would like to thank the nurses at Blount Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care, Addison Grimm, Jack Weeks, Brittany Cameron, Nancy Carter, Ashlan Cosner. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Monday, October 2, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Chaplain David Headrick officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com