Beth Bloom
Beth Bloom

Knoxville - Beth Ramsey Bloom - of Knoxville went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt and granddaughter. Beth loved everyone that she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by Aunt Vena and Granny Turner. She was survived by children, Sarah Bloom, John Bloom, and Paul Bloom; parents, Jimmy and Rena Ramsey; siblings, Greg Ramsey, Jimmy A. (Beth) Ramsey, and Chris (Sara) Ramsey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:30 PM Monday, September 28, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by a procession to Highland Memorial Cemetery for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
