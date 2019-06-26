|
Beth Pierce Faddis
Knoxville - Beth Pierce Faddis passed away June 22, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her children Jef and Mark Faddis, and Kim Kovacic. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 30, at Arrow Hill Mansion, 6622 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott, TN. Family and friends may arrive at 1:00 p.m. for cookies and drinks, followed by the service at 1:30 p.m. A Memorial Reception will follow and details announced at the end of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated towards the service for Beth. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865-6WE-CARE) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019