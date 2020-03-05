|
Bethany Cate Snodgrass
Knoxville, TN - BETHANY CATE SNODGRASS, age 58, of Knoxville, TN and formerly of Jefferson City, TN passed away on March 3, 2020 at the University of TN Medical Center. After graduating from Carson Newman College she started working at her father's insurance agency (Hugh Cate Insurance) in Jefferson City. After 18 years there, she moved to Knoxville and worked for Allstate Insurance Agency. Bethany was a loving wife and devoted mother who made her family the center of her universe. She was a paper artist and loved creating hand stamped greeting cards. Preceded in death by her father, Hugh Edward Cate; brother, Martin Hugh Cate. She is survived by her husband, Scott Anthony Snodgrass; daughter, Catelyn A. C. Snodgrass; son, Jacob B. M. Snodgrass; mother, Clara Silver Cate; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon Cate Friar and Thomas Greg Friar; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold Richard Snodgrass and Marie Black Snodgrass; niece, Mary Grace Friar; nephew, Hugh Friar; several other family members and special friends. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Farrar Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Polson officiating. Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service will follow the service at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the at www.kidney.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020