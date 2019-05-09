|
|
Betsy Ann Spears
Maryville, TN
Betsy, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home. She was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in March of 2014. She was born on April 17, 1964 at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee and was a 1982 graduate of William Blount High School. She worked for 21 years as a probate clerk for Blount County. She was a member of Clover Hill Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, children's Sunday School teach, choir member.
Preceded in death by grandparents Lloyd and Anna Crye Gideon, Reed and Ruth Clendenen Clemmer, and special friends Frank and Peggy Spears. She is survived in death by
daughter Katie Scarlett Spears, parents Ross and Jimmie Ruth Clemmer, brother Bradley (Amy) Clemmer, niece LeeAnn West, great-nephew Kayden West, uncles, aunts, cousins, Don and Dee Spears, and father of Katie, Gary Spears. Many thanks to caregiver Kim Goins and Sandy Dunlap, loving friends and Clover Hill Church family, Blount Memorial Hospice, Dr. Komal Kirpekar and office staff, and Dr. Jeff Nelson.
As her wishes, Betsy's brain and organs were donated to UCLA Brain Bank-The Human Brain and Spinal Fluid Resource Center. Cremation By Grandview, www.cremationbygrandview.com, 865-738-0244, was used and a private family burial was held at Clover Hill Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Clover Hill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. The family will receive friends after the ceremony until 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clover Hill Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 4877, Maryville, TN 37802.
Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.cremationbygrandview.com, 865-738-0244
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 9, 2019