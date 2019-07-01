|
|
Bette Murmann
Knoxville - Bette Warren (B J) Murmann, age 67, of Knoxville passed away early Sunday morning June 30, 2019 at her home.
B J is preceded in death by her father, Charles Carruthers ; brother, Stephen Carruthers and her fur babies, Chucky and Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Rick Murmann Sr; children and spouses, Derrick (Eugene) Warren, Jenny (Nick) Britt, Ricky (Michelle) Murmann Jr, John (Kelly) Murmann; several grandchildren; mother, Bette J. Carruthers; brother and sister-in-law, Charles W. (Linda) Carruthers Sr; several nieces and nephews,
Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Don Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, in honor of B J's love of all animals, memorials may be made to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, www.sbret.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 1 to July 2, 2019