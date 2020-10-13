1/
Bettie Gray
Bettie Gray

Knoxville - Bettie Joe Brock Gray died Monday, October 12, 2020 with her daughters by her side. Known for her sweet tea, strong opinions, and always having an extra plate for anyone hungry, she will be missed. Her family mourns her passing, but rejoices her reuniting with her beloved husband.

Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Jimmie Gray, father John Brock, mother Fairobelle Brock Sanders, and brother Jimmy Brock.

Survived by daughters and sons-in-law Kathy Gray Carr and Rick, Connie Carpenter and Steve. Grandchildren Brandi Reagan, Amber Henson and husband Thomas, MSgt James Carpenter and wife Amanda. Great-grandchildren Dane Reagan, Farrah Henson and Tommy Henson. Sister Vonna Beason and husband Hollis, of Kokomo, IN, and a host of nieces and nephews.

There will be a call at convenience on Thursday, October 15th, from 10:00am-5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 1:30pm on Friday, October 16th, to go in procession to Union Baptist Church Cemetery on Maynardville Hwy for a 2:00pm graveside service. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
OCT
16
Visitation
01:30 PM
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
