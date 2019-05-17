|
|
Bettie Jean Allen Bird
The Woodlands, TX
BIRD, BETTIE JEAN ALLEN, age 87, passed away May 11, 2019 in The Woodlands, TX of complications from a stroke. She graduated from Old Knoxville High School in 1950 where she was the President of the Teen-Ettes. She met her husband of 66 years, James (Jim) B. Bird, in a bowling league while living in Washington, D.C. where she was working for the FBI and he was stationed in the Air Force. They later lived in multiple cities across the country while Jim worked for Shell Oil Company. She was a great collector of old books, an avid Genealogist and loved to travel to Las Vegas and Lake Charles where she almost always won. Preceded in death by her son James Bird, Jr. Survived by her husband James Bird, Sr; daughter Glenna Cathers (John), Knoxville; son Brian Bird (Wendy), Louisville, KY; granddaughter Maureen Cathers and grandson James Cathers, both of Knoxville. Family and friends will celebrate her life at a graveside service in Greeneville, TN at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 17 to May 19, 2019