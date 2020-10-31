1/
Bettie Jo Fuqua Winchester
Knoxville - Bettie Jo Fuqua Winchester, age 91 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Madison and Old Hickory, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Dickson, TN on December 21, 1928.

A graduate of DuPont High School, "Mama Jo", as she was affectionately known, was married to William "Bill" Winchester for 68 wonderful years. Her legacy will be that of the love she had for her family and they will dearly miss her.

"Mama Jo" was preceded in death by her parents, William Dillard and Elizabeth Street Fuqua; her husband, Bill; and her brother, Bobby Gene Fuqua. She is survived by her children, William F. Winchester Jr. (Amy), J. Michael Winchester (Patty), Libby Wilson (James), Suzanne Payne, and Walter N. Winchester; brothers, Don Fuqua (JoAnn) ad Billy Wayne Fuqua (Doris); 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery with Joey Jones officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

