Bettie Mae Mouser - age 84 of Corryton passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. Bettie was a loving wife and wonderful mother. A member of Union Baptist Church for many years. Graduate of Gibbs High School. She worked at BellSouth for 38 years. Bettie enjoyed flowers, gardening, and cooking for family and others. Preceded in death by husband, Earnest Mouser; parents, Clyde and Myrtle Atkins; brothers, Bill R. Atkins, Eugene Atkins, John Robert Atkins, and T.J. Atkins. Survived by son, Randy Lee Mouser (Torey); daughter, Sharon Denise Sutton (Randy Smith); brother, Carroll Atkins (DeAnna); brother-in-law, Charlie Mouser (Johnnie); sister-in-laws, Barbara Hensley (Richard), Judy Graves; grandchildren, Taylor Leigh Mouser, Patton Graham Mouser, Jackson Kyle Sutton. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the chapel of Bridges Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Lakeway Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 3383, Morristown, TN 37815. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
