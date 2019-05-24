|
Betty (Lay) Acuff
Washburn, TN
Betty (Lay) Acuff - age 88 of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was a member of Mount Eager Baptist Church.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Lamer and Viola Lay; sister, Shirley Vick; brothers, Homer, John, Joe and Jim Lay. Betty is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Acuff; daughter, Pat (Lynn) Sexton of Maynardville; sons, Steve (Pam) Acuff and Scott (Tammy) Acuff of Washburn; granddaughter, Kristen (Josh) Booker; grandsons Chris (Crystal) Acuff, Kendall (Shelley) Acuff, Justin (Brittany) Acuff, Anthony (Melanie) Savage, Ray (Tricia) Sexton and Casey (Sara) Sexton; great granddaughters, Hadley Acuff, Sara Booker and Rylee Acuff and Sydney Sexton; great grandsons, Brice Savage, Jake Booker and Grant Acuff, Bradey Sexton and Daniel Webb; sister, Helen Smith of Virginia Beach; brothers, Ronnie (Carol) Lay of Arizona and Albert (Debbie) Lay of Luttrell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Anthony Savage and Reverend Josh Booker officiating. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Liberty Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Grandsons, Chris, Kendall and Justin Acuff, Anthony and Brice Savage and Josh Booker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer, granddaughter, Kristin Booker. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Betty Acuff. 865-992-5002
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019