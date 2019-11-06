|
Betty Ann Dagley
Pikeville - Betty Ann Dagley, 88 of Pikeville, TN died peacefully with family Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Alexian Village, Signal Mountain, TN. Betty was born April 23, 1931 in Fork Mountain, TN, the daughter of Dollie and Bill Hart.
Betty was a 1948 graduate of Central High School, Wartburg, TN. She served as a sergeant in the Women's Army Corps from 1951 to 1954 and was stationed in Washington, DC where she worked at the Pentagon. Betty was proud of her service and recalled, "I would run the stairs at the Pentagon and think to myself that I could do anything."
Betty was a 1957 graduate of Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City, TN and pursued graduate studies at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. She worked as a social worker for the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and retired in 1993.
On September 4, 1959 Betty married George W. Dagley Jr. in Wartburg, TN and he survives at home. Betty is also survived by a brother, Bob Hart (Patricia) of Kingston, TN and a sister Brenda Justice of Mt. Juliet, TN, daughters Elizabeth Thomas of Chattanooga, TN, Gwen Ikenberry (Ben) of Fincastle, VA, and Myra Hudson (Gary) of Joelton,TN, her step-daughter Janet Dagley (Michael) of Cathedral City, CA, and her step-son Jeffrey Dagley (Beate) of Troy, OH. Betty also is survived by three grandchildren, Hale Hudson of Asheville, NC, Bert Hudson of Joelton, TN, Will Thomas of Quincy, IL, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Helen Williams, Katherine McMain, and Billie Guth.
Betty was known for her gentle nature, her love of music, reading, history, and her fondness for good Westerns. Her entire life's focus was upon her family and she found beauty in all people.
Betty was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church of Big Lick, Crossville, TN.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm Central time at Pikeville Funeral Home, Pikeville, TN. The funeral will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10am Central time at Pikeville Funeral Home and will be led by Rev. Joel L. Kelly of Calvary Presbyterian. Burial will be in the Wartburg City Cemetery, Wartburg, TN at 2pm Eastern time. Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, TN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019