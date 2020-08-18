1/
Betty Ann Gunter Stooksbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Gunter Stooksbury

Knoxville - Betty Ann Gunter Stooksbury, age 87, of West Knoxville passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She attended Concord United Methodist Church. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Murphy Stooksbury; she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia (Pat) and Lawrence Smith of West Knoxville; grandson, Robbie and wife Stacey Smith of West Knoxville; granddaughter, Amanda and husband Kurt Gillispie of Cumming, GA; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin and husband Shaun Mulligan, and Adalyn and Emmy Gillispie. Betty worked at the Lone Star Service Station for 33 years and worked as a bookkeeper for several companies for nine years before retiring in 2002. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, Edgewood Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Trotter officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. preceding the service at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Edgewood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved