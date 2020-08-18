Betty Ann Gunter Stooksbury
Knoxville - Betty Ann Gunter Stooksbury, age 87, of West Knoxville passed away peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She attended Concord United Methodist Church. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Murphy Stooksbury; she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Patricia (Pat) and Lawrence Smith of West Knoxville; grandson, Robbie and wife Stacey Smith of West Knoxville; granddaughter, Amanda and husband Kurt Gillispie of Cumming, GA; great-grandchildren: Kaitlin and husband Shaun Mulligan, and Adalyn and Emmy Gillispie. Betty worked at the Lone Star Service Station for 33 years and worked as a bookkeeper for several companies for nine years before retiring in 2002. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020, Edgewood Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Trotter officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m. preceding the service at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com