Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Maryville Church of Christ
611 Sherwood Drive
Maryville, TN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:30 PM
Maryville Church of Christ
611 Sherwood Drive
Maryville, TN
Betty Ann Ketner Allen Obituary
Betty Ann Ketner Allen, 83, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at her home with family by her side on Christmas Day December 25, 2019.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband James L. Allen of 54 years, parents Thomas Howard Ketner and Bertha Ann Smith Ketner.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to everyone. She had a large love of life, enjoyed working with people and helping others.

Betty was a dedicated member of the Maryville Church of Christ for many years.

She will be remembered for her smile which would light up a room, love of conversation, and her sharp wit.

Betty is survived by her three children, Greg (Karen), Mark (Beth), Jama (Christine). Grandchildren Andrew (Mallory), Benjamin (Katherine), Hannah Overton (Blake), Bradley Allen, Kasey Dudley (Ethan). Great Grandchildren Hudson, Millie, Turner Allen and Maddox Overton. Several nieces and nephews, Joe Garner, Frances Ketner, and close friend Iva Kincer.

The family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to Donna Warren and Omega Simpson for their loving care.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday January 5, 2020 at Maryville Church of Christ, 611 Sherwood Drive, Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm with service immediately following at 2:30 pm. Her beloved grandchildren and friends will be officiating the Celebration of Life Service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the World English Institute (WEI), PO Box 5293, Maryville, TN 37802-5293 and Small Breed Rescue, PO Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933.

Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
