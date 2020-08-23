Betty Ann KittsBetty Ann Kitts-age 77 of Luttrell passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Beverly Park Place Healthcare in Knoxville. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Henry (Earl) Grubb and Nancy Baker Grubb; husband, Charles Kitts; brother, James Grubb; nephew, James (Goober) Grubb; son-in-law, Mark Caldwell.Survivors: daughter, Tonia Caldwell and Steve Cooper; sons, Chuck (Nancy) Kitts; brothers, Arthur Grubb, Leonard Grubb; Wayne (Linda) Grubb; sisters, Glinda (Frank) Justus; Teresa (Eddie) Satterfield; Eleven grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Dyer officiating with music by Amanda Hurst. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wyrick Cemetery, Luttrell, conducted by Eddie Satterfield. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Wednesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Scott Satterfield, Danny Satterfield, Zack Givens, Eric Caldwell, Aaron Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearer: Steve Cooper. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.