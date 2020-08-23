1/1
Betty Ann Kitts
Betty Ann Kitts



Betty Ann Kitts-age 77 of Luttrell passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Beverly Park Place Healthcare in Knoxville. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Henry (Earl) Grubb and Nancy Baker Grubb; husband, Charles Kitts; brother, James Grubb; nephew, James (Goober) Grubb; son-in-law, Mark Caldwell.

Survivors: daughter, Tonia Caldwell and Steve Cooper; sons, Chuck (Nancy) Kitts; brothers, Arthur Grubb, Leonard Grubb; Wayne (Linda) Grubb; sisters, Glinda (Frank) Justus; Teresa (Eddie) Satterfield; Eleven grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jason Dyer officiating with music by Amanda Hurst. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wyrick Cemetery, Luttrell, conducted by Eddie Satterfield. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Wednesday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Scott Satterfield, Danny Satterfield, Zack Givens, Eric Caldwell, Aaron Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearer: Steve Cooper. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
AUG
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
AUG
26
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
AUG
26
Interment
11:00 AM
Wyrick Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
