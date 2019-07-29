|
Betty Arnwine
Maynardville - Betty Lou Arnwine-age 86 of Maynardville passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Claiborne Health and Rehab Center. Betty worked at Kirkland's Country Kitchen of several years. Preceded in death by son, Ronald Arnwine; daughters, Linda Sizemore and Pam Loy; grandson, Blake Arnwine; parents, Rev. Floyd and Eva Arnwine; brothers, Charlie and Bill Arnwine; sisters, Polly Karns and Sue Arnwine; sons-in-law, Bob Sizemore and Dennis Loy.
Survivors: granddaughter, Jennifer Sizemore; grandsons, Jason Arnwine and wife, Jamie; Chris Sizemore and wife, Courtney; Lynn Arnwine; sister, Ruby Arnwine; daughter-in-law, Ruby Jean Arnwine Vineyard; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp, Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating with music by Eddie and Brittany Muncey. Family and friends will meet at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home to proceed to Pleasant View Cemetery, Maynardville for a 10 A.M. Interment. The family would like to express a very special thank you to the staff of Claiborne Health and Rehab Center for their care of Betty. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 29 to July 30, 2019