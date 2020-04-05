|
|
Betty Basler
Knoxville - Betty J. Summers Basler age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Creekview Health and Rehab. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Bobby R. Basler; parents, Charlie and Effie Summers; sister, Rosalene Melhorn; half brother, James Summers.
Survivors: daughter, Susan Lowery of Halls; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Danny Hicks of Knoxville; grandchildren, Amanda Jo Higgins and husband Joshua, David Hicks and wife Sarah, all of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Trevor Scott Higgins, Tyler Higgins, Alexis Higgins and Maddie Higgins.
Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Tim Turley officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Basler's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020