1/1
Betty Beatty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Beatty

Clinton - On October 23rd 2020, the Good Lord took our 88 year old loved one, Betty Jane Fryer Beatty, home to be with Him. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ray Beatty of Clinton, TN; 3 Sons Michael Beatty and wife Beth of Huntsville, AL, Patrick Beatty and wife Jill of Nashville, and Timothy Beatty and wife Gayle of Knoxville; two grandchildren, Chris Beatty and wife Karen, and Justin Beatty; and 4 great grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Andy, and Lydia of Clinton.

Betty was a member of St Marks Methodist Church in Clinton, TN. She was so loving and giving to everyone and in turn everyone loved her.

Among her many hobbies were square dancing, clogging, ballroom dancing, and the two step, . She enjoyed making things on an old fashioned loom and weaving baskets. She especially loved her humming birds and wild flower trail, that she and Ray enjoyed on their farm on Blockhouse Valley.

She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her.

At Betty's request, there will be a private, immediate family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Marks Methodist Church in Clinton Tennessee




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved