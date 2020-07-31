Betty Bennett
Knoxville - Betty Bennett, age 82, passed away July 26, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina, but she spent most of her life in Knoxville, Tennessee. Betty enjoyed shopping, travel, spending time with grand and great-grandchildren, and "Shag Dancing" with her beloved Rudy. As the wife of an Alabama alumnus and Mother of two children alumni of Tennessee, she split her fandom 60/40 except the third Saturday in October. She was a long-time member of the Knoxville Smoky Mountain Shaggers and attended Central Baptist Church Bearden. She is preceded in death by one week by her husband of 64 years, John (Rudy) Bennett; survived by son John Reed Bennett (Kim), daughters Leigh Ann Bennett and Sheri O'Brien (Tommy); grandchildren Lindsay Brandenburg (Ryan), John Reed Bennett, Jr, and Stefanie Matthews (Aaron); great grandchildren Marley and Waylon Brandenburg, Bennett and Dallas Matthews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com