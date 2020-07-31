1/1
Betty Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Bennett

Knoxville - Betty Bennett, age 82, passed away July 26, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina, but she spent most of her life in Knoxville, Tennessee. Betty enjoyed shopping, travel, spending time with grand and great-grandchildren, and "Shag Dancing" with her beloved Rudy. As the wife of an Alabama alumnus and Mother of two children alumni of Tennessee, she split her fandom 60/40 except the third Saturday in October. She was a long-time member of the Knoxville Smoky Mountain Shaggers and attended Central Baptist Church Bearden. She is preceded in death by one week by her husband of 64 years, John (Rudy) Bennett; survived by son John Reed Bennett (Kim), daughters Leigh Ann Bennett and Sheri O'Brien (Tommy); grandchildren Lindsay Brandenburg (Ryan), John Reed Bennett, Jr, and Stefanie Matthews (Aaron); great grandchildren Marley and Waylon Brandenburg, Bennett and Dallas Matthews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A memorial service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved