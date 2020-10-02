1/1
Betty Biggs
1934 - 2020
Betty Biggs

Chilton, AL - Former TN resident Betty J. Biggs, 86, died peacefully at Hatley Health Care in Clanton, AL.

Mrs. Biggs was born April 18, 1934 in Harrogate, TN to Joseph and Delores Carr. Betty was pleasant, persistent, and very pretty. She liked to shop, decorate, and accessorize. Her laughter made others laugh. She loved her family, friends, and most of all her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated mother to her four children while living in KY, TN, and OH. In Dayton, OH She worked for The Travelers Insurance Company as a telephone operator when calls were switched with cables. After her children were grown, she moved to Knoxville and began working at The UT Medical Center in 1974. She retired in 1999 with 25 years of service as a telephone operator and receptionist. She loved meeting and helping people.

She was preceded in in death by her parents Joseph M. Carr and Delores M. Carr, brothers Joseph E. Carr and Jack M. Carr, sister Patricia N. Carr, and son David Jeffrey Biggs. She is survived by her sons Steven (Phyllis) Vickers, Robert N. Biggs, daughter Rebecca N. Howell, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Special thanks are extended to Hatley Health Care in Clanton, AL for the love and tender care she received in the later years of her life.

Words cannot express how much she will be missed and how joyful we are she has gone to be with the Lord.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11:00am to noon, with a funeral service to follow in the Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial. Interment will be at 1pm in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Pastor Terry Richard, Officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hillside Baptist Church in memory of Betty Biggs. P.O. Box 32706, Knoxville, TN 39730. Friends may leave their thoughs and Memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
8655880567
