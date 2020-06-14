Betty Brandon
Knoxville - Betty Jean Hicks Brandon, age 89 of Knoxville, passed away on June 12, 2020. Betty was born in Knoxville, TN on June 13, 1930. She retired from UT Hospital and was very active with Arlington Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed family time, teaching her first grade Sunday School children, and spending time with family and friends on Douglas Lake.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband John Bruce Brandon, Sr.; father Robert Claude Hicks; mother Dorothy Hicks Griffin; stepmother Sue Hicks; and Aunt Libby Waggoner.
She is survived by her sons, John Bruce Brandon, Jr. of Knoxville, TN, Robert (Karen) Brandon of Gainesville, GA; grandsons Trevor and Taylor Brandon of Gainesville, GA, Jay (Courtney) and Matthew Brandon; granddaughter Krista Brandon; great-grandsons Grayson and Ethan Brandon; special cousin Barbara (Lee) Johnson; and dear friend Reva Miller, all of Knoxville, TN.
Friends and family may call at convenience Monday June 15th from 4pm until 8pm. The private graveside service will be live streamed Tuesday June 16th at 1:00pm at https://www.facebook.com/Gentry-Griffey-Funeral-Chapel-186874144657869/ . Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel & Crematory are honored to serve the Brandon family and invite you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.