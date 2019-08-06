Services
Ellison Funeral Home
512 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
(606) 549-2111
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Cemetery, Davis Addition
Knoxville - Betty Bryant Bukovitz, age 80, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at UT Medical Center. Betty was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, the daughter of the late W.D and Daisy Bryant and the wife of the late Robert (Bob) Bukovitz. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Bukovitz Fields, of Knoxville; two granddaughters, Amanda and Elizabeth Fields, Knoxville; and two sisters, Sandra Stacey and husband Ron, of Kettering, Ohio, Eula (Roxie) Lee, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, her beloved dog, Gibbs, and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn her passing. She was a blessing to all who knew her and would always lend a helping hand to those in need. Betty was a member of Arlington Baptist Church. Betty loved laughter, her family, and most of all the Lord. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) with service following at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jerry Lowrie officiating. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. (Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019) at Highland Park Cemetery, Davis Addition. Ellison Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019
