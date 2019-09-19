|
|
Betty Campbell
Knoxville - Betty Bowers Campbell age 89, of Knoxville, formerly of Rutledge passed this life on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by parents, L.E. Gene Bowers and Cora Mae Talley Bowers; sister, Carolyn Dosh; beloved son, Kevin Campbell.
Survived by husband of 67 years, Kermit Campbell; devoted son, William "Joe" Campbell and wife Julie Campbell; grandsons, Jason (Rachel) Campbell and Justin Campbell; also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Pastor Stephen Doyal officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Friends may call at their convenience Friday until 6:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Campbell's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019