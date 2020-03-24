|
|
Betty Cate Clapp
Knoxville - Betty Cate Clapp of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep, March 23, 2020.
Betty loved her Lord and Savior with all of her heart.
She lavished her love and attention freely on her family and devoted her life to them. She was a generous, fun-loving person, who enjoyed laughing at a good joke...or at her children! She immersed herself in her children & grandchildren's lives, as well as those of her two great loves, Glenn Allan Cate (married 43 years) and Dr. John Clapp (married 24 years) both of whom preceded her in death.
Betty was a charter member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church, and later, a longtime member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She also enjoyed Christian Women's Club. She was an avid traveler and adventurer, who was as comfortable riding camels in the shadows of Egypt's pyramids, as taking a "Pinch Hitter's" class to experience landing a small aircraft, or spending time on the water. She knew how to make an excellent banana pudding over which, it is rumored, the family would physically fight for.
Betty is survived by her 4 adoring children, Steven Cate, Sandra Cate-Davidson and husband Gary, David Cate, Glenda Chandler and husband William, plus one recently "adopted" daughter and best friend, Kristyn Wells, as well as her incredible grandchildren, Beau, Beth, Aaron, Teal, Tyler, Abby and Joseph.
"Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she smiles at the future...the teaching of kindness is on her tongue....Her children rise up and bless her...for a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised."
Proverbs 31
Your beautiful light will be terribly missed on this earth, but, Mother, we will see you again, whole, and well. The greatest of days that will be!
Love you throughout eternity....
Due to current TN regulations in effect, as a result of the covid 19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020