Betty Christine Moneymaker
Betty Christine Moneymaker

Knoxville - Betty Christine Moneymaker, age 93 of Knoxville, passed away September 14, 2020. She was a member of Dante Baptist Church. Chris loved to quilt and loved gardening. She was the rock and foundation of the family. Preceded in death by husband Edward L. Moneymaker, parents Curtis and Bertie Wilkerson, siblings Jack, David, and Buddy Wilkerson. Survived by children Angie Johnson, Mike Moneymaker, and Wayne Moneymaker, grandchildren Taylor Johnson, Jeremy Moneymaker, and Heather Stooksbury, great-grandchildren Nikki McClanahan, Zack Moneymaker, Levi and Brody Moneymaker, Montana White, and Sarah Hammitt, brother Bobby Wilkerson. Special thanks to Anita from Home Care Services, Covenant Hospice, and Physical and Occupational Therapy, Sydnee Acuff, and Coby Lee. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm, Bishop David Snyder officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Friday, September 18, 2020, at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers: Mike Savage, Taylor Johnson, Coby Lee, Zack Moneymaker, Jeremy Moneymaker, and Mike Moneymaker. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
