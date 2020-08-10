Betty Clark King
Greeneville - Betty Clark King, born January 27, 1934, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2020 in Greeneville, TN. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN and a graduate of Old Austin High School.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Harris; father, Cannon Clark; sisters, Frances Bivens and Shirley McCray; devoted daughter, Vicki Sales and life partner, Frank Winston.
She leaves to cherish her memory son, Michael (Charlotte) Tate, Sr. (Atlanta, GA); daughters, Tammy (Phil) Wright (Greeneville, TN) and Rachel Winston (Atlanta, GA); grandchildren, Ashley Sales, Jasamine (Kam Ellis) Sales, Phillip Wright III, Nicholas Wright, Melissa (Demetrius) Parker and Michael (Tiffany) Tate, Jr. and 6 great grandchildren.
Wednesday, August 12, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 12:00 p.m. at Harris Chapel Baptist Church, 6530 Twin Creek Rd., Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to Patton Administrative Office, 2104 Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.