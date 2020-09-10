Betty Cody Beeler
Knoxville - Betty Cody Beeler, age 74, passed away September 9, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Hugh and Katherine Cody; sister, Mary Ellen Cody; grandparents, Andy and Mary Ellen Cody, Uley and Ocie Ola Mae Berrier; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by brothers, Edward and Jim Cody; nieces, April (Mike) Vineyard, Angela (Fred) Lawson, and Jennifer Cody; nephew, Michael (Jeni) Cody; great-nieces, Brooke Lawson and Allisyn Cody; great-nephews, Ty and Zachary Vineyard, and Grayson Cody; former sister-in-laws, Linda Howard Cody and Rita Sharp; and numerous lifelong friends. Betty attended Bluegrass Elementary school, was a 1963 graduate of Farragut High School and received her certified nursing assistant degree at Draughon's Business College. Some of her fondest memories were of living and staying of the turkey farm with her cousins. Betty was a three time cancer survivor. Special thanks to Shannondale Healthcare for their love and support. Friends are welcome to visit 1-3pm Sunday, at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. Family will have a private service at 3pm, with David Matthews officiating. Graveside will be 10am Monday at Edgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Jude's. www.stjude.org