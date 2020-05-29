Betty Constantine Henry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Constantine Henry

Knoxville - Betty Constantine Henry, 90 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She and her late husband, Earl T. Henry Sr. "Tom" resided at their home in the Inskip-Norwood Community from 1958 to 1976. Tom was a Machinist and Inspector at Y-12 and a Youth League Baseball coach for the Cubs at Inskip-Norwood. After his death, Betty traveled extensively for her business, "Chains of Gold" before retiring in 1998. Tom, Betty and their two sons, Tommy and Billy, were heavily involved in Interclub and Knoxville Swim Association (KSA), AAU Swimming in the 1960's. Betty was a fashion model for Conley E. Morris Fashions of Knoxville and was chosen to be the stand-in for movie star, Jean Simmons, in the first feature movie filmed in the Knoxville area, "All The Way Home" in 1962. She was a resident of Windover for over 30 years and spent her last few months at Autumn Care of West Knoxville and Shannondale Health Care Center.

Betty was preceded in death by husband, Earl Thomas Henry, Sr.; parents, William Lee and Demilo Constantine; brothers, William Constantine and Tommy Constantine; sister, Mary Weddington; brother-in-law, J.D. Weddington; special uncle, Lt. Colonel, James Constantine; special friends, Bob and Shirley Carter and Kate and Earl McCullough.

She will be sadly missed by her sons, Earl T. "Tom" Henry, Jr. (Glenda), and William A. "Bill" Henry (Sherry); sister, Shirley Langford; granddaughters, Lynda Gilbert (Kevin) and Kim Henry; great grandchildren, Madison Gilbert, Keagan Gilbert and Shane Arnold; sister-in-law, Judy Constantine; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Laurie Varali.

We are extremely grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Autumn Care West, Shannondale Health Care, Fort Sanders Hospital and Tennova Turkey Creek Hospital for their professional and passionate attention to Betty's needs.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved