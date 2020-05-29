Betty Constantine Henry
Knoxville - Betty Constantine Henry, 90 of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She and her late husband, Earl T. Henry Sr. "Tom" resided at their home in the Inskip-Norwood Community from 1958 to 1976. Tom was a Machinist and Inspector at Y-12 and a Youth League Baseball coach for the Cubs at Inskip-Norwood. After his death, Betty traveled extensively for her business, "Chains of Gold" before retiring in 1998. Tom, Betty and their two sons, Tommy and Billy, were heavily involved in Interclub and Knoxville Swim Association (KSA), AAU Swimming in the 1960's. Betty was a fashion model for Conley E. Morris Fashions of Knoxville and was chosen to be the stand-in for movie star, Jean Simmons, in the first feature movie filmed in the Knoxville area, "All The Way Home" in 1962. She was a resident of Windover for over 30 years and spent her last few months at Autumn Care of West Knoxville and Shannondale Health Care Center.
Betty was preceded in death by husband, Earl Thomas Henry, Sr.; parents, William Lee and Demilo Constantine; brothers, William Constantine and Tommy Constantine; sister, Mary Weddington; brother-in-law, J.D. Weddington; special uncle, Lt. Colonel, James Constantine; special friends, Bob and Shirley Carter and Kate and Earl McCullough.
She will be sadly missed by her sons, Earl T. "Tom" Henry, Jr. (Glenda), and William A. "Bill" Henry (Sherry); sister, Shirley Langford; granddaughters, Lynda Gilbert (Kevin) and Kim Henry; great grandchildren, Madison Gilbert, Keagan Gilbert and Shane Arnold; sister-in-law, Judy Constantine; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Laurie Varali.
We are extremely grateful to the wonderful caregivers at Autumn Care West, Shannondale Health Care, Fort Sanders Hospital and Tennova Turkey Creek Hospital for their professional and passionate attention to Betty's needs.
A graveside service will take place Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.